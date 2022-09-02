Move to recruit more teachers lauded

THE Education Ministry’s move to increase the annual recruitment of teachers to more than 5,000, from 4,000 previously, is lauded. The education minister said the recruitment of teachers “was a long-standing issue, with 18,702 vacancies yet to be filled”.

Teachers are responsible for moulding our students into refined individuals to face the outside world. They play an important role in the students’ formative years, in shaping their future. And this is a highly-responsible job. Therefore, the ministry should provide attractive incentives and comfortable working conditions to lure the brightest and the best into the teaching profession.

The ministry must emphasise the need for teachers to be passionate about their job.

Meanwhile, the ministry should also make teaching conditions more desirable. Smaller number of students in a class will help teachers to better control and manage students. However, this may entail recruiting more teachers for schools.

And to prevent teachers from leaving the profession for greener pastures, they should be appreciated by being rewarded monetarily. Increase the salary of teachers to lure suitable candidates.

The public school infrastructure also needs to be upgraded to give it a relaxed classroom ambience and surroundings. The ministry should allocate more funds to improve the school infrastructure and upgrade the facilities.

Engage retired teachers as consultants for their expertise and knowledge to develop and improve standards, working conditions and teachers’ remuneration.

Apart from increasing the pay of teachers, the authorities must fix the day-to-day problems that teachers face. Teachers have to multitask between teaching and doing administrative work. There must be a structural change to lessen the excessive administrative workload from teachers so they can concentrate on what they are empowered to do best i.e. teach.

Employ more ancillary clerical staff to assist teachers with the administrative work.

Schools should hire trained personnel to handle student counselling, to take the burden off teachers. Otherwise teachers will be heading for an inevitable burnout.