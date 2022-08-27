Move to S'gor only a rumour: Nafuzi Zain

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain(pix) has dismissed talk of his move to Selangor FC next season, calling it ‘just a rumour’.

The Kelantan-born coach added that his focus now was only on TFC’s preparations for the remaining six Super League matches and the FA Cup final against Johor Darul Ta'zim on Sept 10.

“But I consider this news as an appreciation because at least, the supporters still remember me and appreciate my existence. Even if it (the move) is not there at all,“ he said, urging all parties to stop the speculation.

However, he said, as a professional coach, he remained open to receiving offers and discussing with teams that were interested in enlisting his services next season.

“I have not signed a new contract with TFC either. There have been no discussions in that direction so far,“ said the gaffer who is in the midst of preparing his charges to face Melaka United on Sept 3.-Bernama