Movenpick mega PPV to dispense more than 5,000 vaccine doses a day

SEPANG: The mega vaccination centre (PPV) at Movenpick KLIA, which started operation yesterday is capable of administering up to 5,120 doses Covid-19 vaccine a day to the people especially from Sepang district, said Movenpick KLIA Mega PPV manager, Dr Noraziah Abdul Karim.

Speaking to Bernama, she said the mega PPV would be operating from 8 am to 9 pm and is expected to remain open until the end of the year.

Dr Noraziah said mega PPV is a collaboration between the Health Ministry (MOH), Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI) and the private sector which is MB Perkasa Sdn Bhd and Golden Horses Health Sanctuary Chinese Medical Centre.

“We are providing two halls to speed up the vaccination process,” she said, adding that the mega PPV also provides a drive-through for vaccine recipients who are on wheelchair and disabled.

Movenpick Hotel Convention Centre general manager Wan Enderi Mohd Saad said before the Covid-19 pandemic, the place is filled with haj pilgrims every year and now it is will be full of vaccine recipients after becoming a mega PPV.

“We are proud to be involved in the programme as it is a major effort to rehabilitate the country and expedite Malaysia towards achieving herd immunity.

“In general, I hope we could return to the pre-pandemic era soon where the hotel and tourism industry is active again with more employment opportunities created,” he said.

A vaccine recipient yesterday, Foong Kok Chuan, 55, said there is no need to worry when visiting relatives after completing two vaccine doses.

“The service here is very good, the process is fast and the place is comfortable. Volunteers here are very helpful,” said the technician of a factory in Bandar Baru Bangi, -Bernama