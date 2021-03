PETALING JAYA: A line-up of dramas, fantasies and even a superhero flick are set to draw movie fans back to the big screen now that movie theatres have reopened.

After a year of being starved of the state-of-the-art experience that can never be matched even by an oversized TV screen, moviegoers are unlikely to mind the need to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Cinema chains TGV Cinemas and Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) have already lined up a list of titles, including Raya and the Last Dragon, an animated film; Monster Hunter, an action adventure; Bollywood action thriller Master; and Anbirkiniyal, a Tamil-language survival drama.

The animated adventure Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train, and animated sci-fi comedy Stand by Me Doraemon 2, both from Japan, will also be screened.

Also in the line-up are horror mystery thriller Don’t Look Back, local thriller Selamat Hari X Jadi, and superhero features Avengers: Endgame and Wonder Woman 1984.

GSC public relations and branding manager Sharmine Ishak said the chain intended to bring in as diverse a variety as possible.

While ticket prices will remain the same at GSC, moviegoers at TGV will get to watch their favourite movies for less.

In a press release issued yesterday, TGV said ticket prices would be as low as RM8 for its MovieClub members and RM10 for non-members.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet users can purchase all-day tickets for RM12. In addition, they will be offered a 50% discount on selected combinations of food and beverages.

Both cinema chains have given the undertaking that moviegoers will be required to observe all SOP before they are allowed into the hall.

They will be required to check in with the MySejahtera app and have their temperatures taken. Anyone with a temperature above 37.5°C will not be allowed in.

A one-metre social distancing rule is required and markers will be placed on the floor to facilitate conformity.

Moviegoers will be seated one seat apart, unless they can produce documents to show they are from the same family.

TGV said only those aged 12 to 60 should watch movies at cinemas.

All touchpoints will be sanitised three times a day and hand sanitisers will be provided at the entrance to the halls, that will be cleaned after every screening.

Both cinema chains said staff would also be required to observe all SOP strictly, including wearing face masks and frequently washing their hands. They will also be required to undergo health screening daily.