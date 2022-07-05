MP: Children will be hardest hit vulnerable group by rising cost of living

PETALING JAYA: As the prices of goods continue to climb, children will be the hardest hit vulnerable group, Hannah Yeoh said today.

The former deputy women, family, and community development minister said this after reading media reports on university students skipping meals following a spike in food prices.

“This is indeed a ticking time bomb. These price hikes have affected many low and middle-income families. They barely have enough for survival, having to live from hand to mouth,“ she said in a statement today.

Yeoh also pointed out that many general healthcare practitioners reported a shortage of essential paediatric medicine like cough syrup.

“These little ones are suffering in pain. Without money, parents may not be able to seek treatment for their children,“ she said.

She then expressed her concern regarding children’s education as affected households may require their children’s help running stalls and businesses as paid help is far more costly.

“Unfortunately, children’s education will not go unscathed either. As prices rise, less money will be available to families for education purposes. This can be in the form of transportation, books, uniforms and toys, among many others. Their education may be interrupted or, in some instances, removed completely,“ she added.

Yeoh called on women, family, and community development minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun and education minister Datuk Radzi Jidin to take on a more proactive role in solving this problem.