MP: Heads must roll over recurrent KL floods

PETALING JAYA: Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng has demanded for heads to roll over the frequent floods in the city, FMT reports.

“Enough is enough. The December floods last year were bad enough, but yesterday’s floods were even worse. This is happening less than four months after the last (floods), raising concerns among Kuala Lumpur residents,” the lawmaker reportedly said in a statement today.

“Every time there is a downpour for not even half an hour, Kuala Lumpur residents are not spared massive floods. Their cars will have to go through major repairs.

“Homes will have to be cleaned up. In each flood incident, losses to properties cost millions of ringgit.”