MP: Motion on price hikes should be debated in Dewan Rakyat

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament from the opposition bloc have called for the motion on rising prices of goods brought by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub(pix) (PH-Pulai) to be debated in a Dewan Rakyat and not to be discussed in a limited space such as a Special Chamber.

Opposition chief, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the motion involved the interest of the people as rising prices of goods now is causing the people to face hardship.

“The issue of rising prices of goods involves not only the KPDNHEP (Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs) but other ministries such as the Finance Ministry and the other ministries relating to the economy and the Agriculture and Food industries Ministry.

“This is a national crisis, as such it should not be discussed in a Special Chamber which is limited. What assurance is that the four ministries would be present in the Special Chamber?,” he said after Salahuddin put up the motion at Dewan Rakyat today.

Salahuddin tabled the motion after question time today and Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon ruled that the motion should be discussed in a Special Chamber this evening.

Anwar’s views were supported by several MPs who also stood up to demand the motion to be heard in a Special Chamber to be reviewed, among them were Datuk Mahfuz Omar (PH-Pokok Sena) who proposed a debate at the Committee level for the ministry today be limited to 5.30 pm to enable the issue of rising prices of goods to be debated in Dewan Rakyat.

Apart from that, Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus (PH-Hulu Langat) also said the discussion in the Special Chamber is one-way without the aspect of debate while Sim Chee Keong (PH-Bukit Mertajam) wanted Anwar’s proposal to be considered as there were many complaints from the people and petty traders on the matter.

In supporting the proposal, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH-Kulim Bandar Baharu) said there should be a quick decision by the Speaker to give the picture that Parliament is concerned about the problems and interests of the people.

Earlier, Salahuddin drew the attention of Dewan Rakyat when reading the motion based on Standing Order 18 (1) and said he had received an appeal letter from a petty trader on Tuesday, asking for the letter to be delivered to KPDNHEP on the price hike of goods.

Mohd Rashid later said the motion could be discussed in a Special Chamber at 2.30 pm as it meets the three conditions involving something specific, the people’s interest, and the need to be expedited.-Bernama