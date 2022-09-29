MP puzzled over delay in enforcing anti-party-hopping law

PETALING JAYA: MPs are urging the government to enforce the anti-party-hopping law as soon as possible to regain the trust of Malaysians and reinforce political stability in the country.

They questioned the delay when the law should have been enforced by now.

When contacted, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Parliament) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told theSun that even he was unsure when the law would be enforced. He declined further comment.

However, on Aug 9, he was reported as saying the law, which prohibits MPs from switching parties, could be effective from mid-September and no later than that.

Under the constitutional amendment, MPs who switch parties will automatically have their seats vacated and a by-election called.

The Bill on the amendment was passed in Parliament on July 28.

A total of 209 MPs voted in favour of it, while 11 were absent.

It was then unanimously approved by the Dewan Negara on Aug 9 through a bloc vote.

Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh said while she was unsure of the reasons for the delay, the law needed to be enforced quickly in light of the approaching 15th general election (GE15).

“This is a very important law and there should be no delay in enforcing it. The MPs voted overwhelmingly in favour of the anti-party-hopping law, which represents the people’s wish to have integrity restored in the selection of their elected representatives.

“This is one thing Prime Minister (Datuk Seri) Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration cannot afford to delay because hopping activities are detrimental to all parties in Malaysia,” she said.

Yeoh added that the restoration of hope and addressing disillusionment was critical after the “Sheraton Move”. Hence, there should not be another setback through a delay in implementing the anti-hopping law.

“It is the only way to tackle the expected low voter turnout in GE15,” she said.

Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said the anti-party-hopping law should have been enforced by now as it is a way to earn the people’s trust after the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020.

“I don’t know what the situation is now with the anti-party-hopping law. The Sheraton Move created a lot of unhappiness among voters.

“The law was voted in and supported by MPs across party lines because it is a good move to regain trust before the next elections.

“With the law enforced, voters will be confident that their MP will not switch parties, and political frogs will be a thing of the past,” he said.

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar said enforcing the law will ensure voters are not betrayed by their elected representatives.

“Ideally, (the law) serves to prevent defections and crossovers to other parties as such actions betray the voters’ trust. So, it must come into effect before GE15.

“Another issue is that the anti-party-hopping law puts a halt to personal ambition destabilising the political scene. However, laws alone are insufficient and we need to inculcate a culture of accountability in those aspiring to occupy high office,” she said.