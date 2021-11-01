MP raises issue of ‘double standards’ in issuance of compounds

KUALA LUMPUR: An MP today raised the issue of having ‘double standards’ in compounds issued for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The matter was raised by Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman(pix) (Independent-Muar) who questioned the RM3,000 fine imposed on a foreign woman who tried to enter business premises without wearing a face mask, while others have been fined much higher amounts prior to this.

“Why I raise this issue is because when there was a young man who only took off his face mask for a short period of time, he was fined RM10,000.

“Malay traders in rural areas have been fined RM50,000. I know the government will say, Syed Saddiq, this is the (provision under the) law, we are no longer in an Emergency,“ he said.

While debating the Supply Bill 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today, Syed Saddiq also questioned the alleged ‘double standard policy' for the Melaka State Election, as he claimed that the top brass from Perikatan Nasional could campaign openly in large-scale programmes, with no action taken against them.

He claimed that members of Parti Ikatan Demokratik Rakyat Malaysia (Muda), on the other hand, were fined RM4,000 after holding an 'SOP-compliant' press conference which only involved five members of the party, which has yet to be formally registered.

A total of 12 MPs took part on the first day of the debate on Budget 2022 which was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Friday.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow.-Bernama