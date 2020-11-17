MP suggests 70% quota for locals in mega projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to set a 70% quota for Malaysian contractors for mega projects.

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abd Rahman (BN-Pasir Salak) said the Finance Minister should review criteria in awarding contracts for mega projects.

“Many contractors were from China, while Bumiputeras could not secure any huge contracts.

“The government allocates billions of ringgit for mega projects like ECRL, MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) and Prasarana (Prasarana Malaysia Bhd).

“I request the Finance Ministry to ensure that 70% of the contracts are set for locals, which would then be distributed among all.

“This is not a small matter. I was told that the ECRL contractors from China didn’t give any chance to the local contractors,” said Tajudin in his debate speech on the Budget.

He hoped the government would consider the numerous requests made by MPs and added the government should not view this request as a demand or ultimatum.

Tajudin said giving local contractors a bigger slice of the mega projects would be in line with the government’s aspiration to ensure shared prosperity among Malaysians.