MP urges govt to legalise hemp and marijuana industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to legalise the production of hemp (cannabis sativa) and marijuana for medical purposes.

“This is nothing new, and I remember we had a detailed discussion in the previous cabinet under Pakatan Harapan based on data and science,“ Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman(pix) (Ind-Muar) told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Syed Saddiq hoped that the government will table a transparent and sincere working paper which is driven by science and data on the good and bad of legalising the hemp and medical marijuana industry.

“The current market is worth RM60 billion and it will reach RM400 billion within four years,“ he said.

“We don’t want Malaysia to be left behind again, and when the discussion is deemed sensitive, we just leave the matter behind and do not discuss it further. But data and science show that industries like cigarettes and alcohol are far more dangerous compared to this industry,“ he said.

He pointed out that over 40 countries, like Australia, United States of America, Canada, Denmark and Thailand, have legalised the industry.

“But there was no moral courage to discuss this with facts and figures. I want to propose that the government have specific discussions on this matter to look at legalising hemp and medical marijuana because many youths who are having mental illness, including bipolar disorder, can be helped in the form of alternative treatment as has been done by other countries,“ he said.

“We must discuss this.We don’t want to be left behind again when other countries have already moved forward, and we only do it 10 to 20 years from now when it is already too late,“ he said.

Hemp or cannabis and marijuana have been recognised for their medical benefits and have been removed by the United Nations Commission for Narcotics Drugs from the list of drugs deemed to have little medical use.