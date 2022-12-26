MPAJ revokes licence of eatery with rat eating fried chicken (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) will issue a Notice of Confirmation of Licence Cancellation (NPPL) to a restaurant in Pandan Indah where a rat was caught on video eating fried chicken in a food warmer container.

MPAJ president Mohd Fauzi Mohd Yatim said the immediate licence cancellation was a follow-up to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) notice of closure, which was issued by the Selangor Health Department to the restaurant on Dec 24 after the video had gone viral on social media.

“Action to seal the premises will be taken if it is found to be still operating after the issuance of NPPL. Any application for a new licence will only be considered if all conditions are fully met, especially those regarding cleanliness,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Fauzi said inspection records showed that this restaurant was rated Grade B for cleanliness in June 2021 and January 2022.

He said MPAJ conducted regular inspections of food premises to ensure that they abided by all terms and regulations set by the council.

As at Nov 30 this year, 1,057 food premises had been inspected and 259 compounds issued under 9 (f) of MPAJ Food Handling By-Laws 2007 and 19(1) (d) of MPAJ Food Establishment By-Laws 2007, he said.

The public can report any dirty food premises to MPAJ through the http://aduan.mpaj.gov.my website, he said.

Yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said MOH had issued a 14-day shutdown order and six compound notices to the restaurant following the circulation of the video.-Bernama