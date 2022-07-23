MPBPP continues to empower Bumiputera entrepreneurs in Penang: Reezal Merican

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Bumiputera Development Council (MPBPP) has been further strengthened by improving its role and functions to enhance the state's Bumiputera empowerment agenda.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican(pix) said it was implemented through the Focus Group Committee which is responsible for evaluating proposals and implementing the initiatives outlined in the Penang Bumiputera Development Strategic Plan 2021-2025.

“The government set up MPBPP in 1977 to implement interventions that can support the socio-economy of Bumiputeras in the state, covering three main pillars, namely real estate and housing, human capital development (education and skills), and economic development for Bumiputera entrepeneurship.

“MPBPP also carries the government’s agenda on Bumiputera empowerment. This agenda should be supported by all under the Keluarga Malaysia concept.

“The current government continues to step up efforts to assist qualified and potential Bumiputera entrepreneurs to move forward,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Penang Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Assembly 2022 today.

Meanwhile, Reezal Merican, who is Housing and Local Government Minister, said the event was a two-pronged initiative to connect entrepreneurs and various related agencies, as well as a platform for the entrepreneurs’ development through financing, loans, training, courses, and business premises.-Bernama