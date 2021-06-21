MPC: Embrace productivity mindset to realise National Recovery Plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) is urging the public to embrace the productivity mindset in ensuring the successful implementation of the National Recovery Plan amid the emerging challenges in the country.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the communities and industries must put productivity at the top of their mind and always be ready to respond to rapid changes towards rebuilding a more resilient economy.

He added that the agency will continue to support the government in facilitating the industry to revive the economy through various improvement initiatives that will benefit many parties, including the public at large.

“One of them is the vaccination programme for the industry under the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (PIKAS) organised by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry in balancing our acts between (safeguarding) health and economy,” said Abdul Latif in a statement today.

He added that both employers and employees need to be more agile in adapting to the rapidly changing norms.

Abdul Latif said MPC has adopted the behavioural insights approach that embed the productivity mindset in policy development and improvement, which has indicated higher regulatory compliance among users in public policy.

“This will also support the call for the public to consistently adhere to the standard operating procedures as urged by the government,” he added.

Abdul Latif said the re-opening of economic sectors indicates that the industries need to embrace sustainable thinking to revitalise their business strategies for long-term competitiveness and productivity.

“We cannot continue with our current linear economy business model; it is simply not sustainable. It is our role and responsibility to continuously promote the productivity mindset and culture at the highest level of awareness including the importance and benefits of productivity to make possible changes,” he added. -Bernama