MPC’s MYRESKILL IoT programme enhances businesses capabilities in aerospace sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The MyReskill IoT (Internet of Things) Programme organised by the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) is set to develop and enhance the capabilities of high-growth companies in the aerospace sector with higher technology applications.

This is in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 and the Malaysian Aerospace Blueprint 2030.

In a statement today, MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the use and application of technology in various sectors of the economy are expected to contribute to a significant increase in productivity and create employment opportunities.

He also said the adoption of technology requires more highly skilled talent to be in the labour market, especially in the aerospace industry.

"The MyReskill IoT programme will encourage and support the upgrading and re-skilling of the current workforce to meet the current and future needs of the industry and expand the involvement of aerospace companies in the global aerospace supply chain," said Abdul Latif.

He said the programme is an invitation to aerospace companies to take the very important first step in embracing the IoT as a key enabler, particularly in transforming existing businesses and exploring new frontiers in an increasingly challenging economic landscape, especially in the post-pandemic era.

“In fact, through the MyReskill IoT Programme, participating businesses will be able to enhance their strategic initiatives, especially in increasing productivity and managing costs more effectively," he said.

Under the theme “Boosting Productivity through Digitalisation”, the MyReskill IoT Programme takes participants through a four-day virtual workshop where they will get the opportunity to learn about the IoT and gain advanced technical knowledge.

Subsequently, participants will have one week to develop proof-of-concept projects for their organisations by using the devices provided to them, with support from MPC and technology centres.

Those who wish to participate in the programme can contact eepn@mpc.gov.my or visit https://wayup.my/retamyreskilliot/ for further details. - Bernama