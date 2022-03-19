MPIC aims 200,000 tonnes annual latex production

TANAH MERAH: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) aims to produce 200,000 tonnes of latex per year over the next five years through the East Coast Latex Corridor Programme.

Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said Malaysia’s actual need is at least around 400,000 tonnes of latex per year but so far, the country is only able to produce less than 10 per cent of the demand, which is around 32,000 tonnes of latex per year.

“The East Coast Latex Corridor Programme involves 200,000 rubber planters in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang (and) we are targeting at least 50 per cent of the demand for latex, which is 200,000 tonnes per year, to be produced in the next five years.

“Among the initiatives implemented by the ministry to achieve the target is the introduction of Latex Production Incentive (IPL) to encourage and provide support to rubber planters to increase their latex production,” she told reporters at the IPL launching ceremony at MHJ Enterprise, Bukit Bunga here today.

Also present are MPIC deputy secretary-general, strategic planning and management, Abdul Hadi Omar and Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) director-general Datuk Dr Zairossani Mohd Nor.

Zuraida said the government has allocated RM25 million through IPL to increase the country’s latex production as well as increase the income of entrepreneurs through rubber production.

She said it also aimed to provide opportunities for rubber smallholders to supplement their income by encouraging them to switch to producing latex instead of cuplump rubber.

“Each rubber smallholder who participates in this program will receive assistance in the form of agricultural inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides worth RM850 per hectare on a one-off basis besides a cash incentive of RM1 per kilogramme of 100 per cent dry rubber content (DRC).

“DRC measuring equipment, namely RRIMETER technology machines worth RM140,000, will be lent to rubber cooperatives or retail licensees participating in the IPL programme through MRB,” she said.

She said rubber cooperatives or retail licensees participating in the IPL would also benefit from assistance for the construction of a new or upgraded latex collection centre (PMG).

“An allocation of RM50,000 for the development of PMG or latex collection equipment facility and related equipment has been provided,” she said.

Commenting on the entry of plantation sector workers, Zuraida said so far, 46,000 applications for the entry of plantation workers had been received.

“So far, 5,000 have been accepted to work and the rest we expect to be completed next April,” she added.-Bernama