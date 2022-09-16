MPIC to expand exchange, sharing of expertise in timber with developing countries

JASIN: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) is expanding the exchange and sharing of technology related to the timber industry with developing countries, said Its minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix).

She said this would include in the field of research and development (R&D), laboratories, management and sustainable use of forest resources, as well as technology involving the use of the latest equipment or machines.

“We have agencies such as the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) and the Forestry Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) which have expertise covering various matters in this field.

“We have started with countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and India,” she said when met by reporters at a Tree Planting Programme in conjunction with the National Month and Malaysia Day 2022 celebration at the Selandar FRIM Research Station here today.

At the tree planting programme, some 30 species of trees, such as Kenanga, Merawan Siput Jantan, Janda Merana, Kasai, cinnamon, cermai bidara, petai, bamboo starfruit, honey starfruit, mangrove and Eucalyptus, were planted.

Zuraida said the country's timber industry continued to record positive development with increasing demand for export.

“This year, wood export is RM23 billion and we expect the amount to continue to increase from year to year due to increasing demand for our wood and furniture products from foreign countries,“ she said.-Bernama