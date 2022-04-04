MPIC to increase trade in national commodity products

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has offered its expertise in natural rubber technology, mainly in seismic rubber bearings, capable of absorbing earthquake tremors for the construction industry, including bridges and railways in Turkey.

According to Minister of Plantation, Industries and Commodities (MPIC), Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, she met with Turkish Trade Minister, Dr Mehmet MUS on March 27.

The meeting was part of her ongoing economic missions abroad to promote Malaysian Agri-commodity products. She was in Turkey from March 26 to 30.

“We also discussed, among others, Malaysia’s intentions to intensify its downstream industries based on palm oil and rubber.

“MPIC also expressed our gratitude to Turkey for the lower tax exemptions as a result of the Malaysia-Turkey Free Trade Agreement (MTFTA) signed in 2019,“ she said.

Zuraida also held discussions on making Turkey a hub for Malaysian Agri-commodity products to Europe and Central Asia.

Meetings were also held with industry players in Ankara, Turkey to discuss issues and problems faced, apart from promoting Malaysia’s main Agri-commodity products like palm oil, rubber, timber, cocoa and pepper.

While in Istanbul, the MPIC delegation also met with the management of Yildiz Holdings, Turkey’s Leading Business Association (MUSIAD), and visited the Sevila Movilya furniture factory.

“We also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) and Turkish Timber Importers and Exporters Association (TORID),“ said Zuraida.

Turkey remains an important market for Malaysian Agri-commodities.

In 2021, the trade value of Malaysian Agri-commodity products with Turkey was worth RM6.02 billion with an export value of RM5.99 billion.

“Exports of our Agri-commodity products to Turkey increased by 49.5 per cent from RM4.01 billion in 2020.

Four major Agri-commodity products exported to Turkey are palm oil-based products (RM4.38 billion), followed by rubber (RM1.29 billion) cocoa (RM304.5 million) and timber (RM8.43 million),“ added Zuraida.-Bernama