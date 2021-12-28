MPIC: Women make up 34% of board members and other positions

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) has made it a point to ensure women make up 34 per cent of board members and other positions in the various agencies under its purview.

Its Minister, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said this was something they practised even before the government made a similar call when tabling Budget 2022. On Oct 29, Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government will make it mandatory for all public listed companies to appoint at least one woman into its board of directors.

This, he said would be enforced from Sept 1, 2022 for big capital companies and June 1, 2023 for other listed companies. Tengku Zafrul said the contribution of women in the economy has never been denied

but needs to be strengthened.

“In our ministry, we greatly recognise the roles played by women and want to ensure

they are given a fair representation. “Women have great potential and are very dedicated and often go beyond their expectations to ensure excellence in their work,“ said Zuraida.

She said her ministry was also working toward offering greater opportunities for youth to also take up prominent positions where they can shine.

Overall, women holding decision-making positions in government agencies in Malaysia was currently at 38.2 per cent.

As for women representation in the top 100 public listed companies (PLC) board of directors (BOD), it currently stands at 25.8 per cent. At the Dewan Rakyat, 15 per cent (33 people) of the 220 seats were held by women members of parliament, with two seats still vacant and 15 per cent (eight women representatives) at the Dewan Negara out of the 57 members (17 others vacant).

Among the women board members and those in other positions in agencies under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities include Datuk Zunaidah Idris (Institute of Malaysian Plantation and Commodities (IMPAC); Datuk Dr Hafsah Hashim (Malaysian Rubber Board); and Datuk Hazimah Zainudin (Malaysian Palm Oil Board)

“We have women as chairmen, chief executive officers and also as board members. Overall, we have a 34 per cent representation of women.

“Also, I want to stress here that all the women in our agencies are professionals and well qualified. No position was awarded to any of them as a token. “We will continue to ensure fair women representation and urge other ministries to also given women equal opportunities,“ added Zuraida.