MPK lodges police report over use of president's picture to borrow money

SHAH ALAM: The Klang Municipal Council (MPK) has lodged a police report following a picture of its president, Noraini Roslan, being misused by a scammer as a Whatsapp application profile to borrow money.

MPK Corporate Communications director, Norfiza Mahfiz said the report was lodged at the Klang Selatan District Headquarters (IPD), today, after Noraini received several calls from her acquaintances as well as MPK councillors regarding the matter.

“This police report is to inform the public that the MPK president has never asked for money as was spread on social media since yesterday.

“The public, especially Klang residents are asked to be wary about this scam because it can cause losses to those who are deceived,“ she said in a statement.-Bernama