MPK officer, husband charged with power abuse, abetment

SHAH ALAM: An officer at the Klang Municipal Council (MPK) and her husband were charged at the Sessions Court here today with four counts of abuse of power and abetment for valuation-related works amounting to over RM570,000 between 2019 and 2020.

Hazliza Md Salleh and Shahril Nizam Mokhtar, both 48, pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which were read out separately before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

Hazliza was charged with two counts of using her position as valuation and property management director by proposing Nilai Harta Consultant Sdn Bhd, which her husband has an interest in, to carry out valuation works for special properties (North Klang) with a working price of RM251,000 and part of the properties in operation area two involving a work price of RM324,360.

The charge was framed under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Shahril Nizam was charged with two counts of abetment under Section 28 (1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009, to be read together with Section 23(1) of the same Act, which is also punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

Both of them allegedly committed the offences at the MPK, Bangunan Sultan Alam Shah, Klang on May 3, 2019 and Aug 19, 2020.

Rozilah allowed bail at RM30,000 each with a different surety and ordered both the accused to surrender their passports to the court and report to the nearest MACC office every month.

The court set Sept 22 for remention. - Bernama