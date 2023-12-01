MPKL reviewing management procedure of dog pound

SHAH ALAM: The Kuala Langat Municipal Council, through the Vector Unit, Department of Solid Waste Management and Environmental Health (JPSPKP), is reviewing the management procedure of the dog pound under the supervision of the local authority (PBT).

The MPKL Corporate and Community Development Department, through a statement, said that it also did not take lightly the welfare of dogs caught following information from the public.

It said all the dogs, which were captured and kept at the pound, were fed twice a day, namely in the morning and evening, and were even given special food as well as placed in a suitable place throughout their stay there.

“The dog pound is also cleaned on a scheduled basis to prevent flea infection among the canines there.

“MPKL has also improved the management of the pound so that it is more organised in terms of the cleaning schedule and handling of the feeding procedures for the captured dogs. In fact, it even cooperates with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to take in and care for the canines,” the statement added.

The MPKL said it received 270 complaints, with an average of 22 complaints a month, in 2022 and that during that period, 1,153 dogs were caught, with most of them being diseased, unmanaged and malnourished.

MPKL, meanwhile, welcomed the willingness of several NGOs that are keen to take the dogs it caught to be placed at their animal shelters.

The PBT also urged the public not to leave their pet dogs alone and abandoned on the streets but, instead, contact and send their pets to NGOs that have shelters for such animals.

Earlier, several photographs had gone viral depicting skinny and unkempt dogs kept at the pound, which is alleged to be under the supervision of MPKL.-Bernama