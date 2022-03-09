MPN recommends gov’t to review SOP

BATU PAHAT: The National Recovery Council (MPN) has recommended that the government review the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) for the daily commute between Malaysia and Singapore following the announcement of the reopening of the country’s borders from April 1.

MPN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said it was best for individuals who commute to Singapore to work not to be required to undergo quarantine.

“We want to facilitate the re-opening of borders so that our (country’s) economy can grow, but if there are restrictions and too many regulations including swab tests, then that will probably hinder it (economic growth).

“For Johor-Singapore (commutes), it’s best if there is no quarantine period, (but they would still need to) follow the rules and SOP set. I hope such measures are taken into account,“ he told reporters after the Agro Dialogue Tour Programme with MPN here, today.

He was asked by reporters about the SOP for daily commuters to Singapore.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the country’s borders would be reopened on April 1.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, said the coalition pledged to revive Johor’s economy by further developing the Agro-Food Agriculture sector if given the mandate in the state’s upcoming election.

The Pagoh MP said PN would strive to develop a modern agricultural sector in Johor, which is considered as one of the main producers of food supplies in the country.

“So far, Johor has been a major producer of food supply in comparison with other states, and has the potential to develop the agricultural sector, but it needs to be developed with modern technology,” he said.

PN has fielded 56 candidates to contest all the seats in the Johor polls.

Polling day is on Saturday (March 12).-Bernama