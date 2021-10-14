MPN to take pertinent measures to strengthen health, economic system: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Recovery Council (MPN), as the joint administrator of agencies under the Finance Ministry and the Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana), will take appropriate measures to strengthen resilience of the country's health and economic system post Covid-19.

MPN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin(pix) said Covid-19 had taught the country valuable lessons on the importance of improving and restructuring the health system as well as having a more efficient and resilient economy.

“As MPN chairman, I carry the responsibility of ensuring all plans under the National Recovery Plan (PPN), which are exit strategies from the health and economic crises as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, can be executed as planned and to ensure their goals are met.

“To achieve these goals, the whole of government and whole of community approach is merely not enough, instead it has to be a whole of nation approach to ensure the national recovery process runs smoothly with support from all corners of the country,” he said in his speech at the Diners Club Talk organised by the National Resilience College yesterday.

Muhyiddin also spoke on the government’s efforts to accelerate the country’s vaccination process, which eventually led to a decline in new Covid-19 cases, many of which were now either asymptomatic or showed only mild symptoms.

He also reminded Malaysians to always be prepared for future threats capable of jeopardising the nation’s stability and the people’s safety.

“The level of preparedness should not only be in terms of defence, but also includes the strengthening of disease control, vaccine development and adequate support for health and safety personnel, who are our frontliners.

“In this new era, we need to lay out strategies so that we are ready mentally and physically in the future to face pandemics, and not only act after a pandemic hits,” he said.-Bernama