MPOB, Tsinghua varsity to conduct research on using palm biodiesel in vehicle engines

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is collaborating with Tsinghua University in China to conduct research on field studies using palm biodiesel in Chinese-made vehicle engines.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) said the cooperation also involved laboratory studies and the feasibility of producing palm bio jet as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“Also, MPOB is collaborating with six local universities to conduct a trial study of diesel engines using B30 biodiesel blend,“ he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjung Piai) who wanted if the government is ready to conduct a trial of biofuel production from palm oil as Indonesia has done.

Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, said the use of palm biodiesel is a strategic move by the government to promote the use of palm oil in the country and aimed at strengthening and stabilising the price of palm oil in the long term.

He said the use of biodiesel from palm oil can also contribute to sustainability and improve the image of the country's palm oil industry by adopting environmentally friendly practices and reducing the use of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions.

Replying to Wee’s supplementary question on the constraints to produce biofuel from palm oil on a large scale, Fadillah said among the challenges is that the government needs an allocation of RM421 million to upgrade depot facilities.

“Another challenge is fuel price. When Indonesia does not export because it produces domestically, then the price of palm oil rises and diesel prices become cheap,” he said. -Bernama