PETALING JAYA: MPs have been urged to let good sense prevail when the Dewan Rakyat meets again on July 26 to help Malaysia recover from the twin health and economic crises.

Political analysts agree that at this point in time, the focus should be on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Put politics aside as there are more pressing issues to deal with, they said.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said it is important that MPs place emphasis on the issues that the nation is facing now, particularly the pandemic and the economy.

“Set aside your political differences and avoid any kind of politicking during this difficult period. Instead, all MPs should pay attention and debate on how best to help the people,” he told theSun.

“It would be crazy for any political party to focus only on its own interests during these hard times. This is not the time to change the government,” he said.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office said the special session of the Dewan will focus on explaining the reasoning behind the National Recovery Plan and to amend all legislations and rules to enable parliament sittings to be held in a hybrid manner.

The last meeting of the Dewan Rakyat was held in December last year to debate and vote on Budget 2021. This will be its first meeting since the state of Emergency was declared in January to enable the government to deal with the health crisis.

The meeting will be held just a few days before the Emergency is scheduled to be lifted on Aug 1.

Jeniri said there is no longer a need to push for a change of government given that the next general election is “just around the corner”.

“Nonetheless, there is no guarantee that a political party’s hunger for power will not push (it to call) for a vote of no confidence in the incumbent government,” he said.

He described the health and economic crises as a “life and death” issue for the people.

“They are not bothered about who forms the government,” he added.

The country recorded 7,654 new

Covid-19 infections yesterday, bringing the total close to 800,000. Apart from five states, the entire country has been placed under an enhanced movement control order to curb the spread of the virus.

Jeniri pointed out that the Dewan meeting will present MPs a “unique chance” to come up with solutions for the pandemic and economic problems.

He said Umno leaders should put to rest questions about their party’s support for the Perikatan Nasional government.

“My fear is that some MPs will be more interested in scoring points rather than deal with the issues at hand.

“It would be disastrous for them to put the party and its leaders before the problems faced by people,” he added.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said a motion for a confidence vote would go against a call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for a stable government.

He said any rational politician will realise that an attempt to destabilise the government will not be a good idea.

He agreed that a quick recovery from the twin crises is the more pressing issue and should get the full attention of the MPs.

“The people will also have an avenue to express their views and talk about their needs, that the MPs can then bring up in Parliament,” he said.

“The MPs can then identify the weaknesses (in the recovery plan) and come up with solutions that will benefit the people.”

Azmi also reminded political parties that if any attempt is made to bring down the government now, the backlash from voters will be “catastrophic”.