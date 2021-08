KUALA LUMPUR: Istana Negara continues to be the focus of attention over the appointment of a new prime minister following the resignation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister three days ago.

Today, a bus carrying UMNO Members of Parliament was seen entering Gate 2 of the Palace at about 10.38 am followed by 10 other vehicles.

It is learnt that MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN), Bersatu and PAS are among those scheduled to arrive at Istana Negara between 11 am and 4 pm today.

All MPs were instructed to submit their statutory declarations to nominate their prime minister candidate to Istana Negara by 4 pm yesterday.

The notice issued by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to 220 MPs is to enable one of them who commands majority support to be appointed as Prime Minister after Muhyiddin’s resignation on Monday. -Bernama