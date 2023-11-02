MPs' development allowance will increase when financial situation improves: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the development allowance for Members of Parliament (MPs) will be increased when the country’s financial situation improves.

He is optimistic that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will use his discretion to increase the allowance by the end of this year or next year.

“We know that the Budget (2023) that will be retabled on Feb 24 has its constraints.

“MPs have the responsibility not only to take care of their respective contsituencies but also have many requests (in terms of development allocations)...the burden and expectations are surely high but due to the financial constraints, I think we should be patient,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister said this to reporters after officiating the 19th Convocation Ceremony of Universiti Kuala Lumpur(UniKL) at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here, today.

As such, he urged all MPs to continue to carry out their duties to the utmost of their abilities, even though their development allowance has been reduced.

On Feb 3, Anwar confirmed that the development allowance for MPs has been reduced to RM1.3 million from RM3.8 million. -Bernama