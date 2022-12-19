MPs given no-tie option tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament attending the second day of the Dewan Rakyat Session tomorrow, are exempted from wearing neckties.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul stated the matter before adjourning today’s sitting until 10 am tomorrow.

“Just a reminder and a request, there is a suggestion for tomorrow, those who wish to wear a suit, I exempt them from wearing a necktie. So you can come in Baju Melayu or a suit without a necktie, it’s an option,” he said in Parliament.

However, he did not elaborate if the option was for all future Dewan Rakyat sessions or only tomorrow.

According to the dress code found on the Parliament’s website at ‘parlimen.gov.my’, men attending Parliament sessions should wear suits, long-sleeved shirts and neckties, preferably in dark tones.

They could also choose to don national or traditional attire complete with leather shoes or other similar dark-coloured shoes and socks.-Bernama