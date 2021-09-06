MPs highlight plight of CLP candidates, call for three measures to be taken

PETALING JAYA: Certificate of Legal Practice (CLP) candidates are left in the dark with no confirmation of the exact date of their examinations nor updates on any progress made.

In highlighting the plight of the CLP candidates for batch 2021, two DAP MPs today proposed three measures to be taken to resolve it.

The Legal Profession Qualifying Board (LPQB) should propose its own Standard Operation Process (SOPs) for organising the exam and for students to take the exam rather than having to wait for the National Security Council (NSC) to decide the SOP, Bangi MP Dr. Ong Kian Ming(pix) and Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching said today.

“As more and more adults in Malaysia are fully vaccinated, physical exams should be able to be conducted subject to strict SOPs,” they said in a statement.

“If 400,000 students were allowed to sit for physical SPM exams in February 2021 during MCO 2.0 and when the national vaccination program hasn’t even started yet, it should not be that challenging to arrange for a physical exam for 2000 students or less.”

They also suggested that the Malaysian Bar Council and private institutions of higher learning play a more active role in advocating the cause of the CLP students and the CLP programme more generally.

“Although these CLP students are not yet members of the Malaysian Bar, a certain portion of them will qualify to be called to the Malaysian Bar and will work for legal firms,” Ong and Teo said.

“There is no reason as to why the Bar Council cannot take a more pro-active role in advocating for the rights of those who are taking their CLP exams. At the same time, a few institutions of higher learning which offer law degrees and also CLP programs, should also advocate for these students who have studied law and want to qualify to be called to the Bar as lawyers.

“They should also take a more proactive position to advocate for the need for their students to take the CLP as soon as possible in a safe and responsible manner.”

They urged all stakeholders to come together to discuss the possibility of having hybrid/online examinations for the CLP.

“In 2020, the Rules of Court 2012 had been amended to embrace remote communication technology and this had allowed proceedings in Court to be conducted online. Similarly, the LPQB ought to make sense of the new normal and welcome the possibility for the CLP examinations to be held online with safeguards such as e-Procotoring being implemented.

“If there are concerns that the structure of the current examinations relies primarily on rote learning and memorisation, which is not suitable for online examinations, then there should be serious consideration on the need to change the structure of the CLP exams,” they said.

The two MPs pointed out that stakeholders cannot just sit back and wait for another year to pass. “More proactive measures need to be discussed now so that the welfare and careers of the 2021 batch of CLP students are not jeopardised further,” they added.