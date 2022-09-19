MPs: Make sure funds for Indians not wasted - Report

PETALING JAYA: Opposition MPs have urged the government to explain how it will ensure that newly announced measures and funds for the Indian community will not be abused FMT reports.

“The issues here are transparency, accountability, and ensuring that the Yayasan Mitra and RM2 million in funds for poor Indian students are accounted for,” Batu Kawan MP Kasthuri Patto reportedly said.

Meanwhile, Kasthuri’s colleague, RSN Rayer, called for assurances from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the funding would not be subjected to abuse and misappropriation.

Ismail had also announced that RM2 million had been allocated for Indian students from poor households, while RM25 million had been previously allocated for Indian community entrepreneurship development programmes.

Kasthuri questioned whether the amount would be adequate.

“The prime minister’s intention to help the Indian community at any time is welcomed but the issues here are transparency, accountability, and ensuring that this Yayasan Mitra and RM2 million are all well accounted for.

“The expenditures should be brought to Parliament for MPs to scrutinise,” she reportedly added.