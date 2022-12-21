MPs propose Dewan Rakyat sitting to start at 2pm: Speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of parliament have submitted proposals including starting the Dewan Rakyat sitting at 2 pm instead of the current 10 am, said Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul (pix).

He said this was to enable the Cabinet ministers to carry out their respective administrative affairs before attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

Other proposals that he received was to extend the parliament session between 100 and 110 days as well as introduce leniency in the dress code for MPs, such as wearing formal suits without neckties.

He said a committee will be formed to look into the proposals that have been submitted.

“God willing, the first session of this term (15th Parliament) will take place in February,“ he told a press conference at the parliament building here today.-Bernama