PETALING JAYA: Despite the many aid packages offered by the government to help those most impacted by the economic fallout from Covid-19, many continue to slip through the cracks.

For now, MPs and food banks have stepped in to heed the calls for help.

However, even their reach is not limitless. Each MP has been allocated RM300,000 to provide assistance to their constituents.

The money is largely spent on buying food and daily essentials for those affected. Klang MP Charles Santiago said the money will not take him very far.

“In my constituency, there are more than 500,000 residents. What can I do with the RM300,000? (It) is barely a drop in the ocean,” he told theSun. He said most of his constituents belong to the B40 or low-income group.

“With RM300,000 I can’t help more than 3,000 families. We have to come up with our own ways to help these people,” he added.

Charles said any help or initiative such as the White Flag initiative is welcomed.

He cited the recent case of 27 families living in 17 houses who raised the flag in a desperate call for help.

“These people work in the informal sector and earn about RM50 a day. Since the MCO was imposed, they have had no income and have depleted their savings,” he said.

“We are helping them right now but we also need to know how we can assist them in the long term,” he added.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil agreed the allocation would not take MPs a long way.

“We have probably only touched the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

Most of those who are in dire need of help are dwellers in low-cost flats, who are also in the B40 group.

“I get five to 10 calls a day from people who need help urgently,” he said.

However, not everyone asks for food. Some may need a laptop or tablet so their children can keep up with their lessons under the home-based teaching and learning programme.

Fahmi said those who are too embarrassed to raise the white flag usually call his service centre to speak to his aides.

Where the MPs fail to reach, the food banks step in. Kembara Kitchen founder William Cheah said they have been providing 1,000 to 2,000 food baskets a day.

Cheah said the food bank has begun to give out food in retort pouches. These are foods packed in plastic or metal foil. They cannot be easily contaminated, do not need refrigeration, are ready to eat and have a shelf life of up to two years.

“These are usually for the elderly who may not be able to cook for themselves,” he said.

“These are also handy for families who do not have a fridge to store the items.”

However, the food bank system is also open to abuse. Cheah said about 5% of those who seek help do not actually need it.

“We also do not know if the same family is getting food baskets from other sources as well. If one family gets 10 baskets, nine others will be denied the help,” he said.

Some people who raise the white flag could end up getting help from several sources.

“What we can do is to keep track of who we give the aid to,” he added.

However, Cheah reiterated that more important than the wish to help the needy is the ability to sustain it for the long term. “Let this not be just a flash in the pan,” he added.