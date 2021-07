KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat was told today that Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun should be held accountable for permitting Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin to get away with his statement on the revocation of six Emergency Ordinances (EO).

Fahmi Fadzi(pix) (PKR-Lembah Pantai) said in the sitting today that Takiyuddin should end the confusion and the speaker should allow the Opposition MPs to question the revocation of the EO as it has created massive confusion among Malaysians.

“When the speaker instructed the Kota Baru MP to explain the revocation of the six EO, it merely led to confusion for which the speaker is responsible he allowed the confusion to prolong in or out of Parliament,“ he said.

Lim Guan Eng (DAP-Bagan) said, as a qualified lawyer, Azhar should know best that justice delayed is justice denied for those who are affected by the revocation.

In the morning session of the second day of the special sitting, Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said told those who wanted to debate on the EO to discuss this when Azhar presides over proceedings to end the uproar among the opposition MPs.

She then said that matters with regards to the EO will be discussed on Monday which is in accordance to the daily order.