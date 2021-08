PETALING JAYA: Members of Parliament have to submit their candidate for prime minister to Istana Negara in writing by 4pm tomorrow.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun issued a notice on this to MPs after a decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“With this I am issuing a notice to have you submit a declaration which clearly states one MP whom you believe can be the 9th Prime Minister,” he said in the notice.