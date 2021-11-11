MRCA brings festive cheer to charity home

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA) Branding Education Charity Foundation brought festive cheers to the residents at Rumah Kebajikan Karunai Illam at Taman Ehsan in Kepong with RM10,000 worth donation comprising cash, groceries, kitchen equipment and utensils, electrical appliances and money packets for the residents.

The donation was handed over to S. Muthiah, a committee member of the home along with other official representatives in the presence of MRCA Branding Education Charity Foundation chairman Datuk Lee Hwa Cheng, MRCA president Shirley Tay, Head of MRCA Charity, Jordan Ng and MRCA Council Members with strict SOP compliance.

“The pandemic poses many challenges not only to the children, but also to the staff and home’s sustainability,” Muthiah said.

He said the donation arrived in time to bring festive mood to the home and the Children were thrilled by the visit and the festive gifts.