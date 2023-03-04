MRL: Progress of ECRL Project in T’ganu more than 50%

KUALA TERENGGANU: The progress of the construction work of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) Project in Terengganu has reached 55.21 percent, said Malaysia Railway Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak.

He said construction of the 275-kilometre-long alignment in the state is on schedule and is expected to be fully completed in December 2026.

It involves the construction of six stations, namely at Jerteh, Bandar Permaisuri, Kuala Terengganu and Kemasik, which function as passenger stations, as well as Dungun and Chukai for passenger and cargo purposes, he added.

“Construction work for the entire 665-kilometer ECRL line from Kota Bharu, Kelantan, to Port Klang, Selangor is at a progress level of 40.81 percent.

“The 275-kilometer route in Terengganu is the longest compared to the other three states, namely Kelantan, Pahang and Selangor,“ he said when speaking at the Iftar (breaking of fast) with ECRL here last night.

Also present was State Infrastructure, Public Facilities, Utilities and Green Technology Committee, Dr Mamad Puteh.

Darwis said upon completion of the project, the journey between Gombak and Kuala Terengganu is expected to take only two and a half hours, compared to five to six hours by car.

Meanwhile, 20 orphans from Asrama Puteri Pra Tahfiz Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Anak Yatim Terengganu (Perkaya) who were feted at the iftar event, also received “duit raya” from ECRL, which also presented a cheque for RM3,000 hostel. -Bernama