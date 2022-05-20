MRT AADK provides flexible drug addiction treatment, rehabilitation services

KAJANG: The Mobile Recovery Treatment service for National Anti-Drugs Agency (MRT AADK) drug addiction treatment and rehabilitation programme launched today is a flexible way of handling drug addicts according to their needs.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix) said if previously, AADK only waited for those involved in drug addiction to come forward and seek treatment but this time around the agency will approach them.

“This is different from the previous programmes...we have been treating drug addicts for the past 40 years, but there seems to be no reduction (in the number of drug addicts),” he told reporters after officiating MRT AADK at AADK headquarters, here today.

He said the program provided services to specialised groups who were facing constraints to seek treatment and rehabilitation at AADK facilities.

According to him, MRT AADK would be implemented at 14 State AADK offices nationwide.

Hamzah said so far, two MRT AADK teams comprising eight officers had been formed in each state.

He said that currently a total of 110 officers, including from abroad had been identified to be part of the MRT AADK team to help reduce drug addiction in the country.

“The MRT AADK pilot project was implemented in 2021 involving inmates involved with drug addiction and it has received good response from those involved.

“The collaboration between AADK and the Malaysian Prison Department is a problem solving approach to overcome the problem of drug relapse and ensure that they attend the AADK Community Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation programme after their release,” he said.-Bernama