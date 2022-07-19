MRT Corp in midst of appointing PMC, CMCS for MRT3 project: Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (MRT Corp) is currently in the process of appointing a project management consultant (PMC) and three companies for the civil main contractor (CMC) packages for the construction of the MRT Circle Line (MRT3) project.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong(pix) said the tender for the system work packages would be opened soon.

“All efforts to improve MRT connectivity will provide quality public transport options to the people,“ he said in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) during question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Ahmad wanted the ministry to state the status of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), high speed rail (HSR), Pan-Borneo Highway, mass rapid transit (MRT) and new highway projects to reduce congestion, especially during the long holidays and festive seasons.

The MRT3 project involves a 51km line including two depots and 33 stations, of which, 10 are interchange stations that connect MRT3 to existing KTM, LRT, Monorail, MRT Kajang Line and MRT Putrajaya Line stations.

Some 12-km stretch of the MRT3 line will run underground while another 39 km will run on multi-storey tracks.

Wee said the MRT3 project would involve five work packages, comprising one PMC, three CMCs and one system work package, while overall, the MRT2 project has reached 98.4 per cent as of June, and the line is expected to begin operation in Jan 2023.

“Its opening will encourage the public to use public transport, thus reducing traffic congestion,“ he said.

As for the 665 km East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, he added that it was 31.48 per cent complete as of June this year.-Bernama