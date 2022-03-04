MRT Corp says grateful for green light to proceed with MRT3

KUALA LUMPUR: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) said it is “grateful” for the government's decision to proceed with the implementation of the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) Circle Line project as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said as the project developer and asset owner of the MRT3 Circle Line project, MRT Corp will continue to give priority to local contractors, including Bumiputera companies, “in order to create business and job opportunities for Keluarga Malaysia.”

“This will be achieved through greater emphasis on local rail system technologies, industrialised building system (IBS) and building information modelling (BIM) solutions and the upgrading of expertise and skillsets through programmes such as technical and vocational education and training (TVET),” the company said in a statement.

According to MRT Corp, the MRT3 Circle Line will be around 50km and have a circular alignment running along the perimeter of the city of Kuala Lumpur.

The alignment will comprise elevated and underground sections and have 31 stations, it said.

“MRT3 Circle Line is a much-needed piece of connectivity of the Klang Valley Integrated Transit Network under the National Transport Policy and a critical component of the future multi-modal mobility under the Kuala Lumpur Structure Plan 2040,” it added.

MRT Corp is fully owned by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and was set up to develop urban rail transport solutions. -Bernama