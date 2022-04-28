MRT Corp to start MRT3 Circle Line tender process in May 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) is inviting prospective companies to participate in the request for proposal (RFP) for the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) Circle Line project management consultancy services work package.

“This is the first tender to be called for the construction of the 51-kilometre MRT Circle Line which received the government’s go-ahead on March 4, 2022.

“The tender process will commence in May 2022,“ it said in a statement today.

On March 15, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong announced that the construction of the MRT3 Circle Line project would involve five work packages, namely project management consultancy, three civil works and one system works package.

MRT Corp said the RFP is open to companies with experience in managing at least one railway project with a minimum aggregate value of RM1 billion, either in Malaysia or overseas.

“The said project should also have at least two of three following elements -- elevated stations and viaducts, underground stations and bored tunnels, or railway systems,“ it said.

It added that companies can form joint ventures (JVs) or consortiums of not more than three members to participate in the RFP.

“The RFP is open to Malaysian companies, while minority foreign participation is allowed through JVs or consortiums where the Malaysian companies hold at least 60 per cent of the equity,“ it said.

Chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said a project management consultant (PMC) will assist the company to manage the MRT3 Circle Line project and will be responsible for the timely delivery of the project within the stipulated budget.

“Besides assisting MRT Corp, we also expect the PMC to serve the needs of the civil and system work package contractors too, so that we can work together effectively to deliver the project,” he said.

MRT Corp said information on the criteria to participate in the RFP will be provided in the notice on the RFP, which will be advertised in several newspapers beginning April 29 on the company's website www.mymrt.com.my and social media channels (@MRTMalaysia).

“Registration will open on April 29 and it can be done online via links or by scanning the QR code provided in the notice of RFP, and interested companies must register for a mandatory briefing to be held on May 13.

“Companies which fail to register will be barred from participating in the RFP,“ it added.-Bernama