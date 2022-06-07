MRT Putrajaya Line: Phase two 98% complete, to begin operations Jan 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The construction of Phase Two of the Putrajaya Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line from Kampung Batu to Putrajaya Sentral is now 98 per cent complete, said Putrajaya Line MRT project director Datuk Amiruddin Ma’aris.

He said Phase Two operation is expected to start in January next year, thus enabling trains to pass through the entire route from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral.

“Among the activities being carried out include architectural work, link roads, landscaping as well as testing and commissioning,“ he said at a media briefing on the Putrajaya MRT Phase One line from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu which is expected to be open to the public starting next Thursday (June 16) at 3 pm.

The 17.5-kilometre MRT Putrajaya Phase One line covers nine new stations and three stations that were originally part of the MRT Kajang Line.

The nine new stations that will be open are Damansara Damai, Sri Damansara Barat, Sri Damansara Sentral, Sri Damansara Timur, Metro Prima, Kepong Baru, Jinjang, Sri Delima and Kampung Batu, whereas the three original stations are Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sungai Buloh.

Passengers can switch trains between the MRT Putrajaya Line and MRT Kajang Line at Kwasa Damansara, and the new line is also connected to the Malayan Railways (KTM) stations at Sungai Buloh, Sri Damansara Timur (to Kepong Sentral), and Kampung Batu.

At the Kampung Batu station, passengers can continue their journey to the city centre by changing to the KTM Batu Caves-Pulau Sebang route or the Rapid KL Bus No 173 to Lebuh Ampang or the free GOKL Maroon bus service.

The driverless automated train operation involving 20 four- carriage trains, is capable of carrying a total of 1,200 passengers.-Bernama