MRT Putrajaya Phase 2 to start migration tests from Oct 10 to December

KUALA LUMPUR: The migration session tests towards full operation of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Phase Two Line will be carried out from tomorrow until December.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd chief executive officer, Amir Hamdan said the company would be closely monitoring the MRT project's testing sessions to ensure that all the procedures were complied with.

“The trial run will be from the Putrajaya Sentral MRT station to Kwasa Damansara MRT station. The trains will stop at all MRT Putrajaya Phase One Line stations, but would not pick up passengers.

“The train frequencies are during the morning and evening peak hours as these are when the tests are conducted,” he said in a statement today.

The MRT Putrajaya Phase One Line from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu commenced on June 16, while the Phase Two Line operation is scheduled to start in January next year, thus allowing the trains to run from Kwasa Damansara to Putrajaya Sentral.

“The test operation is one of the prerequisites set by the authorities to test and measure the effectiveness of the system before the MRT Putrajaya Line is fully operational.

“Rapid Rail will inform users if the tests can be completed ahead of schedule,“ he said, adding that to avoid confusion, notices would be placed on the doors of the affected trains,. prohibiting passengers from boarding these trains.

The operations team has also put up notices and made announcements at the stations to inform passengers.

For any queries, the public can contact the Rapid KL customer service line at 03-78852585.-Bernama