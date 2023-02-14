MRTS in strategic pact to develop young Bumiputera entrepreneurs in construction industry

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd (MRTS), a subsidiary of Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), will forge a strategic cooperation with the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and Johor Centre for Construction Development (JCCD) to develop and nurture young Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the construction industry.

In a statement today, MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said the cooperation with the two development bodies would be undertaken through the MRTS Young Entrepreneur Programme (MYEP).

“The programme is a strategic cooperation by the three parties to develop young Bumiputera entrepreneurs in entrepreneurship, education, investment, and management services.

“Through the cooperation between MRTS, CIDB and JCCD to develop the MYEP for the RTS Link project, various initiatives and activities will be applied to develop competency and adoption of best practices in the construction industry,” he said.

Mohd Zarif said MYEP would mentor and provide practical training to 30 Bumiputera graduates in finance, corporate and investment management for them to become successful contractors and vendors.

The three parties signed the collaboration agreement here yesterday.

Mohd Zarif said the implementation of MYEP would enable the participation of Bumiputeras in government-related projects and, at the same time, provide opportunities for them to be involved in business and technical sectors.

“This will empower human capital by providing exposure to project implementation and business experience to enable the participants to become successful contractors,” he added.

MRT Corp said it conducted two previous editions of the MYEP programme, MYEP 1 and 2, for the Kajang and Putrajaya MRT projects in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

“The two programmes had produced 71 Bumiputera graduates who not only successfully completed their education but were able to bid for MRT contracts, as well other projects in the construction sector,” it added. -Bernama