MSC now affiliate member of ISTAF

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s new sepak takraw entity, Malaysian Sepaktakraw Confederation (MSC) has received another good news as they have been accepted as the affiliate member of the International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF), effective last Monday (April 4).

ISTAF secretary-general Abdul Halim Kader said the decision was made in the ISTAF executive committee meeting on the same day after MSC submitted the application to become an affiliate member of the world sepak takraw governing body on March 6.

“The ISTAF Executive Committee heard from its deputy president Boonchai Lorhpipat and also from MSC president Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman on his presentation including the documentary and oral submission.

“ISTAF further acknowledge that MSC is the only governing and controlling body for sepak takraw in Malaysia. The ISTAF Executive Committee is particularly impressed by the submission by the MSC,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Halim also mentioned that the letter of support which was submitted from MSC to Malaysian sports authorities namely the Youth and Sports Ministry and Sports Commissioner Office made a strong impression for them to be considered as the new affiliate member of ISTAF.

In the meantime, the Singaporean who is also the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF) President said ISTAF will also convey the acceptance to the Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as a gesture of respect and goodwill between ISTAF and Malaysia.

“ISTAF is indeed very pleased with this recent development in Malaysia, recording our appreciation to ASTAF and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia for the assistance rendered in this matter. Let us now work and move forward together in the spirit of unity for the betterment of our sport – sepak takraw,” he added.

Earlier on March 5, MSC have been confirmed as the new official member of the ASTAF.

Malaysian sepak takraw plunged into a crisis after ASTAF removed the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM) in May 2021, following the action of its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Ismail, in his capacity as ASTAF deputy president, in sending a letter to the Olympic Council of Asia and International Olympic Committee on Feb 24 last year.

Ahmad, better known as Tok Mat, then relinquished his post in PSM in June last year, followed by various efforts by PSM aimed at regaining its membership in ASTAF.

However, ASTAF recently confirmed that it would not accept PSM as an affiliate member.

Following that, the Sports Commissioner allowed MSC to get the trust of ASTAF and ISTAF to be Malaysia’s representative in sepak takraw on the international stage.-Bernama