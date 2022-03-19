MSC to Coordinate MSL 2022 Sepak Takraw, host World U-21 Championship

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Sepak Takraw Confederation (MSC) has been given the right to coordinate the organsing of sepak takraw in the Malaysia Sports League 2022 (MSL) and host the 2023 World Under 21 (U21) Championship.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Khairudin Abd Samad said MSC as the new sepak takraw sports entity, obtained approval from both the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (Astaf).

He said the MSL championship organised by the ministry is scheduled from March till August for state level while the national final round will be in October.

He said the right to host the 2023 World U-21 Championship was given to MSC during the Astaf associate membership certificate presentation ceremony in Singapore by Astaf president Datuk Abdul Halim Kader, who is also secretary-general of the International Sepak Takraw Federation (Istaf) on March 5.

Khairudin said both presitigious international and national tournaments will involve MSC after its registration was approved by the Sports Commissioner’s Office on Feb 10.

“Sepak takraw is one of five sports held in the MSL 2022 in the country, besides football, badminton, basketball and netball.

“MSL 2022 and the 2023 World U-21 Championship are the best opportunities for us to prove our commitment and vision to develop sepak takraw,” he said in a statement today.

He said MSC would operate the national level MSL and the responsibility in organising it in every state is left to state sepak takraw associations with the assistance of each state’s Youth and Sports department.

Khairudin said the sepak takraw competition for MSL 2022 was open to the public except for state and national players in the Sepak Takraw Leage (STL) and the Khir Johari Gold Cup National Championship, the Thai King Cup, SEA Games and Asian Games.-Bernama