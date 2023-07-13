MST Golf launches 3-in-1 golf retail concept, indoor golf facility to Penang

PENANG: MST Golf, Malaysia’s leading golf retailer, officiated its fourth retail outlet and the largest indoor golf facility in Penang with MST Golf Arena at Gurney Paragon Mall today.

The grand opening of the outlets was officiated by Bukit Benderal Member of Parliament Syerleena Abdul Rashid, Hunza Properties Berhad group Founder and executive advisor Datuk Seri Khor Teng Tong, MST Golf Group executive chairman KP Low, and Gurney Paragon Mall chief operation officer Koay Bee Fong. This unique 3-in-1 golf retail concept is set to be Penang’s next largest golf haven equipped with indoor golf facilities and unrivalled retail experience.

Located at the third floor of Gurney Paragon Mall, MST Golf is set to revolutionise the golfing scene in Penang. Spanning over 20,000 square feet on level 3-20 of Gurney Paragon Mall, MST Golf is set to revolutionise the golfing scene in Penang with its impressive facilities and array of offerings catering to golf enthusiasts, families seeking entertainment, and corporate groups searching for a unique event venue.

Penang as a captivating tourism hub for locals and tourists prove to be the perfect destination in attracting golfers and new golfers providing a ‘whole-in-one’ experience to Shop, Learn, Play and Dine.

Low said, “We are thrilled to bring this unique 3-in-1 concept under one roof to Penang, where golf enthusiasts and beginners can experience the world of golf in an immersive way. With more than 30 years of experience in the golf industry, we strive to strategically position ourselves to cater to the trend and innovation to captivate new golfers and deliver an exceptional retail experience for our customers. We hope that this state-of-the-art facility, coupled with our retail outlet, will create a synergy that creates more new golfers and enriches the golfing landscape in the Northern region.”

MST Golf Arena at Gurney Paragon Mall features ten golf simulator bays with one located in a deluxe suite, each equipped with Foresight Sports’ cutting-edge GCHawk launch monitors. Golfers of all levels can tee off at world-class courses, work on their swings, or enjoy beginner-friendly carnival-style games available at the facility.

The facility also features a sprawling, contoured putting green equipped with state-of-the-art PuttView system, providing an immersive and enjoyable putting experience.

To whet your appetite, guests can indulge in a delightful culinary spread at MST Golf Arena’s three distinctive dining venues: the White Tee Restaurant, Blue Tee Sports Bar, and Black Tee Lounge. The skilled culinary team serves a wide range of international cuisine, from tantalising appetisers to mouth-watering mains.

Meanwhile, the Golf Lab Performance Centre located within MST Golf Arena provides an enjoyable and accessible learning experience for golfers of all skill levels, ranging from beginners to experienced players. Equipped with advanced technology such as Gears Sports, K-Motion, 3-D Balance Plate, Quintic Ball Roll, Swing Catalyst, Speed Set, and high-speed multiple camera systems, the centre delivers top-notch custom fitting and learning programmes.

Adjacent to MST Golf Arena, the MST Golf Super Store offers the latest collections from renowned golf and athleisure wear brands, which include GFORE, Peter Millar, Calvin Klein, Le Coq Sportif, adidas, Puma, Under Armour, and Nike. Golfers can also explore a comprehensive selection of

equipment from various brands such as TaylorMade, Honma, Mizuno, Onoff, Majesty, Titleist, PXG, Yamaha, Wilson, Cobra, and Ping.

With hopes of broadening golf in the northern region, MST Golf aims to make golf more inclusive and accessible through the unique MST Golf Arena recipe of entertainment, dining and retail.