MSWP contributes RM318,000 in total to 80 sports associations in KL, Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Sports Council (MSWP) contributed RM318,000 in total to 80 sports associations in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya at the Federal Territories Ministry today.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim(pix) presented contributions of between RM3,000 to RM8,000 to 48 sports associations in Kuala Lumpur and 32 sports associations in Putrajaya.

Shahidan in his speech reminded every association to remain committed when carrying out development programmes for sports to develop and unearth talented youngsters.

“To produce more world champions, sports associations must be committed to continue producing talented young athletes who can go on to represent the country. Associations must avoid internal politics and concentrate on the development of sports,” he said after handing out the contributions, here today.

Also present were Federal Territories Ministry’s chief secretary Datuk Seri Rosida Jaafar and MSWP director Dr Hasnul Faizal Hushin Amri.

On Aug 20, Shahidan had also handed out RM88,000 as contributions to 24 sports associations in Labuan.-Bernama