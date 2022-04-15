MT's decision gives Umno stability to face GE15: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision of the Umno Supreme Council (MT) to propose Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the Prime Minister candidate could provide stability to the party in facing the 15th general election (GE15) and end speculations on the leader’s future.

Political analysts are of the view that the move puts Umno one step ahead of its rivals and is able to prevent internal division and conflicts that could hinder effective team collaboration.

Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) College of Law, Government and International Studies lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Marthada Mohamed said the decision makes Ismail Sabri the poster boy, dispelling the rumour that the Umno vice-president would not be the Prime Minister candidate in GE15.

In this way he said those within and outside the party would not be able to attack Umno.

“With the MT decision, grassroots members and all levels of leadership will have to comply and move forward as a team to win the general election.

“The existence of certain camps can weaken the party and allow other political parties to take advantage of Umno’s weaknesses,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The MT meeting chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday unanimously proposed Ismail Sabri as the prime minister candidate for the GE15.

Several other matters were agreed upon in the meeting including the tabling of the Anti-Party Hopping Bill must be continued and supported without compromising on calls by any party trying to frustrate the move or attempt to change its meaning to other forms of legislation.

Ahmad Marthada said Ismail Sabri was the perfect candidate because he has the experience in governing the country since he was appointed Prime Minister on Aug 21 last year and would therefore be able to continue his role.

He added that besides creating political stability with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH), Ismail Sabri also led Malaysia through the Covid-19 pandemic until the country is in the transition to endemic phase and the people can now return to almost normal life.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Faculty of Human Ecology senior lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Izani Mohd Zain said, Umno and BN have the competitive advantage because they had submitted their prime minister candidate earlier than the others.

He opined that choosing Ismail Sabri over other leaders in Umno was a rational thing to do as the Bera Member of Parliament has experience in government administration.

“This also means that Umno prioritises continuity because Ismail Sabri is the current prime minister and already well-versed in running the country,“ he said.-Bernama