MTC : Pool of state-born experts to drive Melaka to greater heights - CM

MELAKA: The Melaka government will establish the ‘Melaka Talent Corp’ (MTC) as a pool to gather experts in various fields, especially among the Melaka-born, to optimise their expertise.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said they would be the ‘think tanks’ for the state’s development and progress.

“The effort to establish MTC is in line with the Madani agenda initiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim which is to fulfill the potential of the people.

“There are many Melaka-born talents outside the state and when they return, they can contribute to making the state competitive with other states,” he told reporters after attending the state government’s monthly assembly today.

Sulaiman said he had identified more than 10 Melaka children who are experts in their respective fields who would be invited to join MTC.

In another development, he said, civil servants in the state should understand the Malaysia Madani concept mooted by the prime minister so that the planning can be set in motion with efforts to drive economic growth, strengthen institutions, strengthen socio-economy, culture and society as well as ensure the sustainability of urban and rural development.

“Through the concept of Madani Malaysia, I am confident that all elected representatives and civil servants can carry out their responsibilities more effectively.

“If we can channel information and follow the framework of the national development agenda, the people will be confident that the new policy can drive progress, especially in the state’s economic development and further increase the level of efficiency of services to the people,“ he added. -Bernama